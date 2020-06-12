All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive

1412 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1412 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
FRONT UNIT - VERY BRIGHT - LARGE BEDROOMS ON OPPOSITE SIDES OF UNIT - SPACIOUS LIVING / DINING AREA - WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT - IN A SECURE BUILDING IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - WALKING DISTANCE FROM SHOPS AND RESTAURANT -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive have any available units?
1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive offer parking?
No, 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 South SHERBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College