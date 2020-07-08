1410 W. 260th St

1410 W 260th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90710 Harbor City
Deposit: $700
Parking: 1-Space
Description:
Perfect location. You will love this friendly and gated community. Complex offers laundry facilities & parking. We are conveniently located near 110 & 405 freeway and only five minutes from the beach. 1-Year Lease. Paid Utilities: Water included Trash included Gas Appliances: Gas Stove Amenities: Laundry Facilities BBQ
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
