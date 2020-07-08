All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1410 W. 260th St

1410 W 260th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 W 260th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Deposit: $700

Parking: 1-Space

Description:

Perfect location. You will love this friendly and gated community. Complex offers laundry facilities & parking. We are conveniently located near 110 & 405 freeway and only five minutes from the beach. 1-Year Lease.
Paid Utilities:
Water included Trash included Gas
Appliances:
Gas Stove
Amenities:
Laundry Facilities BBQ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 W. 260th St have any available units?
1410 W. 260th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 W. 260th St have?
Some of 1410 W. 260th St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 W. 260th St currently offering any rent specials?
1410 W. 260th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 W. 260th St pet-friendly?
No, 1410 W. 260th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1410 W. 260th St offer parking?
Yes, 1410 W. 260th St offers parking.
Does 1410 W. 260th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 W. 260th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 W. 260th St have a pool?
No, 1410 W. 260th St does not have a pool.
Does 1410 W. 260th St have accessible units?
No, 1410 W. 260th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 W. 260th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 W. 260th St does not have units with dishwashers.

