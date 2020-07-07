All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1410 3/4 N. Serrano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1410 3/4 N. Serrano
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1410 3/4 N. Serrano

1410 3/4 N Serrano Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1410 3/4 N Serrano Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Prime Location. A must see! 1 Bed + 1 Bath Apartment!! - RENT $1,650 & SEC. DEP. $1,650- 1 bed 1 bath

No sec. 8

Contact Linda Delgado 626/756-7119

(RLNE5418588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have any available units?
1410 3/4 N. Serrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1410 3/4 N. Serrano currently offering any rent specials?
1410 3/4 N. Serrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 3/4 N. Serrano pet-friendly?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano offer parking?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not offer parking.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have a pool?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not have a pool.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have accessible units?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College