1410 3/4 N. Serrano
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM
1410 3/4 N. Serrano
1410 3/4 N Serrano Ave
No Longer Available
Location
1410 3/4 N Serrano Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Prime Location. A must see! 1 Bed + 1 Bath Apartment!! - RENT $1,650 & SEC. DEP. $1,650- 1 bed 1 bath
No sec. 8
Contact Linda Delgado 626/756-7119
(RLNE5418588)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have any available units?
1410 3/4 N. Serrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1410 3/4 N. Serrano currently offering any rent specials?
1410 3/4 N. Serrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 3/4 N. Serrano pet-friendly?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano offer parking?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not offer parking.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have a pool?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not have a pool.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have accessible units?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 3/4 N. Serrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 3/4 N. Serrano does not have units with air conditioning.
