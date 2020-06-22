All apartments in Los Angeles
141 S Hoover St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

141 S Hoover St

141 South Hoover Street · No Longer Available
Location

141 South Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lower Unit
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
Newly Updated Kitchen and Bathroom
Great Closet Space
One Parking Spot Included

The Building:
Located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in LA with great neighbors.

"Location Location Location"
Prime K-Town. Minutes from DTLA.

Utilities: Owners Pay Water and trash you pay gas and electric.

(RLNE3232568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 S Hoover St have any available units?
141 S Hoover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 S Hoover St have?
Some of 141 S Hoover St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 S Hoover St currently offering any rent specials?
141 S Hoover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 S Hoover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 S Hoover St is pet friendly.
Does 141 S Hoover St offer parking?
Yes, 141 S Hoover St offers parking.
Does 141 S Hoover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 S Hoover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 S Hoover St have a pool?
No, 141 S Hoover St does not have a pool.
Does 141 S Hoover St have accessible units?
No, 141 S Hoover St does not have accessible units.
Does 141 S Hoover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 S Hoover St does not have units with dishwashers.
