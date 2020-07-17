1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated parking accepts section 8

**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**



All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **



FULLY REMODELED 1 Bed 1 Bath APT (private bath & shower) - Special $1,395, 1 year Special (Regular $1,495), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT



Section 8 accepted.



Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Xg2Lc7y5iX7



The property is located in the Alvarado Terrace Historical District. Alvarado Terrace Historical District is a designated historic district southwest of Downtown Los Angeles, located along Alvarado Terrace between Pico Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Six homes and a church in the district were designated as Historic-Cultural Monuments in 1971, and the entire district was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.