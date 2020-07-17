All apartments in Los Angeles
1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:04 AM

1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8

1407 Alvarado Terrace · (530) 576-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1407 Alvarado Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**

All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **

FULLY REMODELED 1 Bed 1 Bath APT (private bath & shower) - Special $1,395, 1 year Special (Regular $1,495), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT

Section 8 accepted.

Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Xg2Lc7y5iX7

The property is located in the Alvarado Terrace Historical District. Alvarado Terrace Historical District is a designated historic district southwest of Downtown Los Angeles, located along Alvarado Terrace between Pico Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Six homes and a church in the district were designated as Historic-Cultural Monuments in 1971, and the entire district was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 have any available units?
1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 offers parking.
Does 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 have a pool?
No, 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Alvarado Terrace - 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
