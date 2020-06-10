Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14061 ST MILBANK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
14061 ST MILBANK
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM
14061 ST MILBANK
14061 Milbank Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14061 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14061 ST MILBANK have any available units?
14061 ST MILBANK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14061 ST MILBANK currently offering any rent specials?
14061 ST MILBANK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14061 ST MILBANK pet-friendly?
No, 14061 ST MILBANK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14061 ST MILBANK offer parking?
Yes, 14061 ST MILBANK offers parking.
Does 14061 ST MILBANK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14061 ST MILBANK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14061 ST MILBANK have a pool?
No, 14061 ST MILBANK does not have a pool.
Does 14061 ST MILBANK have accessible units?
No, 14061 ST MILBANK does not have accessible units.
Does 14061 ST MILBANK have units with dishwashers?
No, 14061 ST MILBANK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14061 ST MILBANK have units with air conditioning?
No, 14061 ST MILBANK does not have units with air conditioning.
