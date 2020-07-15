All apartments in Los Angeles
1406 Martel

1406 North Martel Avenue ·
Rent Special
2 weeks free rent on a 12-month lease
Location

1406 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,845

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1406 Martel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
e-payments
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3+ months for furnished, 12+ months for unfurnished
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per application
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Please contact us for more details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Martel have any available units?
1406 Martel has a unit available for $2,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Martel have?
Some of 1406 Martel's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Martel currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Martel is offering the following rent specials: 2 weeks free rent on a 12-month lease
Is 1406 Martel pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Martel is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Martel offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Martel offers parking.
Does 1406 Martel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Martel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Martel have a pool?
Yes, 1406 Martel has a pool.
Does 1406 Martel have accessible units?
No, 1406 Martel does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Martel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Martel has units with dishwashers.
