Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1406 Long Bridge Street
1406 Long Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
1406 Long Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath, full separate kitchen, carpeting, excellent closet space, huge landscaped yard, carport parking, near quiet residential Baldwin Hills and Culver City
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 Long Bridge Street have any available units?
1406 Long Bridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1406 Long Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Long Bridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Long Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Long Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1406 Long Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Long Bridge Street offers parking.
Does 1406 Long Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Long Bridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Long Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 1406 Long Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Long Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 1406 Long Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Long Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Long Bridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Long Bridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Long Bridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
