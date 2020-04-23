All apartments in Los Angeles
1406 Golden Gate Avenue
1406 Golden Gate Avenue

1406 Golden Gate Avenue · (213) 927-2107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1406 Golden Gate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
basketball court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
Unfurnished apartment, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, One Year Minimum Lease, Hardwood Floors, refrigerator, stove, air conditioner, This lovely apartment is naturally light which will illuminate the apartment! Are you a pizza lover? If you are you will be 2 minutes away from a Dominos! Which you will be able to walk freely and never have to rely on delivery. The location of this unit is one block away from Sunset Blvd which is amazing if you love driving down the Hollywood Strip! If you are a basketball fan you will be located 5 miles away from The Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. If you are a baseball fan you will be 3 miles away from Dodgers Stadium. If you love hiking you will be 2.6 miles away from The Griffith Observatory Park.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGSLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Golden Gate Avenue have any available units?
1406 Golden Gate Avenue has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Golden Gate Avenue have?
Some of 1406 Golden Gate Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Golden Gate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Golden Gate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Golden Gate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Golden Gate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1406 Golden Gate Avenue offer parking?
No, 1406 Golden Gate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Golden Gate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Golden Gate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Golden Gate Avenue have a pool?
No, 1406 Golden Gate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Golden Gate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1406 Golden Gate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Golden Gate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Golden Gate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
