All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1405 Westmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Los Angeles, CA
1405 Westmont Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1405 Westmont Drive
1405 Westmont Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1405 Westmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sierra model in the Gardens. Unit is located on a greenbelt not on Westmont Dr.
Newer woodgrain vinyl flooring throughout 1st floor.
Complex features pool, tennis court and lots of trees and greenery.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Westmont Drive have any available units?
1405 Westmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1405 Westmont Drive have?
Some of 1405 Westmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1405 Westmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Westmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Westmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Westmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1405 Westmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1405 Westmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Westmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Westmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Westmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Westmont Drive has a pool.
Does 1405 Westmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Westmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Westmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Westmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
