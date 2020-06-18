14041 Roblar Road

Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This home is truly a gem in the heart of Sherman Oaks, flooded with light, designer touches and beautiful furnishings throughout. The secluded back yard and sparkling pool are surrounded by lush privacy trees and greenery, making you feel like you’re in a retreat. As you enter, you’re greeted by a fabulous family room with hardwood floors, gorgeous fireplace and a formal dining room with windows all around. The open kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances. There are 3 bedrooms in the main house and a separate guest house with 1 bedroom and bathroom and its own entrance. The spacious guest unit offers 2 french doors opening up to the pool and back yard, letting more light in. You can also use the guest house for your own rental income. This is a very special home in a prime area in Sherman Oaks, just a few blocks from Ventura blvd., walking distance to Ralphs, dining, and shopping.