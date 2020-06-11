All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

1401 LUCILE Avenue

1401 Lucile Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Lucile Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL RESTORED LOWER UNIT. ONE BEDROOM WITH ATTACHED BONUS ROOM. ONE COMPLETE BATHROOM. HUGE KITCHEN WITH A GIANT PANTRY. NICE SIZE INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. WOOD DECKS WITH PARTIAL CITY VIEWS. ONE CAR GARAGE. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 LUCILE Avenue have any available units?
1401 LUCILE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 LUCILE Avenue have?
Some of 1401 LUCILE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 LUCILE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 LUCILE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 LUCILE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1401 LUCILE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1401 LUCILE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1401 LUCILE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1401 LUCILE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 LUCILE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 LUCILE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1401 LUCILE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1401 LUCILE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 LUCILE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 LUCILE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 LUCILE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
