14 Wavecrest Avenue - 3

Amenities
90 Steps to Venice Beach! Pet-friendly! Laundry Room and Building Manager on-site! LOFT bed space! Exposed brick walls! Hardwood floors, gas heat, gas stove/range, refrigerator, lots of natural light
Online rent pay available
Gated community courtyard on-premises with plenty of bike storage
One-year lease
Security Deposit: One-month's rent
Utilities included w/rent: Water, Trash
Set a time to see your new Venice Beach home--call, text or email to schedule a showing!
Great Building Located on the Corner of Wave Crest Avenue and Speedway. Unbeatable Location! One Block to the sands and surf of Venice. Steps to Ocean Front Walk and all it's Amenities, Including the Groundworks Coffee, Markets, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining and More!
Building has a Manager, Laundry Facility, Community Bike Storage, and Communal Courtyard Area. We are Pet-Friendly!