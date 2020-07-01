All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:12 AM

14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14

14 Wavecrest Avenue · (818) 294-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Wavecrest Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
Across the street from Venice Beach!! Steps to the BOARDWALK!!! Incredible Location!! PETS welcome! Laundry Room on-site! Building Manager on-site!
Modern Open Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring, Mirrored Closet and Full Bath
Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, gas heat
Water and Trash Included with Rent

Just in time for SUMMER--Don't miss out! Act Now--Call, text or email Ken@JVManage.com 818-294-0908
Schedule a tour today of your new Venice Beach Dream Home!
Great Building Located on the Corner of Wave Crest Avenue and Speedway. Unbeatable Location! One Block to the sands and surf of Venice. Steps to Ocean Front Walk and all it's Amenities, Including the Groundworks Coffee, Markets, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining and More!

Building has a Manager, Laundry Facility, Community Bike Storage, and Communal Courtyard Area. We are Pet-Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 have any available units?
14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 have?
Some of 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 is pet friendly.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 offer parking?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 does not offer parking.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 have a pool?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 have accessible units?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity