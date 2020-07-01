14 Wavecrest Avenue - 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

Across the street from Venice Beach!! Steps to the BOARDWALK!!! Incredible Location!! PETS welcome! Laundry Room on-site! Building Manager on-site!

Modern Open Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring, Mirrored Closet and Full Bath

Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, gas heat

Water and Trash Included with Rent



Great Building Located on the Corner of Wave Crest Avenue and Speedway. Unbeatable Location! One Block to the sands and surf of Venice. Steps to Ocean Front Walk and all it's Amenities, Including the Groundworks Coffee, Markets, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining and More!



Building has a Manager, Laundry Facility, Community Bike Storage, and Communal Courtyard Area. We are Pet-Friendly!