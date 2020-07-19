14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Studio Apartment available in the Heart of Venice CA, Beautiful Sunshine 12 Months of the Year come and enjoy the majestic beauty of the infamous Venice Beach! Very charming studio apartment, steps to the beach. Hardwood flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting. Dark cherry cabinets with granite countertops, includes a small fridge, stove, microwave.



We are Pet-Friendly! Laundry Room On-Site! On-Site Manager!



Call us now (818)294-0908 or email us at Ken@jvmanage.com to set up a tour! Location in the heart of Venice!!

Great Building Located on the Corner of Wave Crest Avenue and Speedway. Unbeatable Location! One Block to the sands and surf of Venice. Steps to Ocean Front Walk and all it's Amenities, Including the Groundworks Coffee, Markets, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining and More!



Building has a Manager, Laundry Facility, Community Bike Storage, and Wonderful Courtyard Area. We are Pet-Friendly!