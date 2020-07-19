All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10
14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10

14 Wavecrest Ave · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Venice
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

14 Wavecrest Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Studio Apartment available in the Heart of Venice CA, Beautiful Sunshine 12 Months of the Year come and enjoy the majestic beauty of the infamous Venice Beach! Very charming studio apartment, steps to the beach. Hardwood flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting. Dark cherry cabinets with granite countertops, includes a small fridge, stove, microwave.

We are Pet-Friendly! Laundry Room On-Site! On-Site Manager!

Call us now (818)294-0908 or email us at Ken@jvmanage.com to set up a tour! Location in the heart of Venice!!
Great Building Located on the Corner of Wave Crest Avenue and Speedway. Unbeatable Location! One Block to the sands and surf of Venice. Steps to Ocean Front Walk and all it's Amenities, Including the Groundworks Coffee, Markets, Shopping, Entertainment, Dining and More!

Building has a Manager, Laundry Facility, Community Bike Storage, and Wonderful Courtyard Area. We are Pet-Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 have any available units?
14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 have?
Some of 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 offer parking?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 does not offer parking.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 have a pool?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 have accessible units?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Wavecrest Avenue - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
