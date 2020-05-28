All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13956 Vanowen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13956 Vanowen Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:40 AM

13956 Vanowen Street

13956 Vanowen Street · (323) 287-9878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13956 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Large upstairs 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment! This freshly remodeled apartment has granite counters, new carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl in the living space, kitchen, and bathrooms, Stove, Fridge, dishwasher, Central A/C, PRIVATE BALCONY, 2 parking, Pool, gated entry, and MUCH MORE! This Spacious, bright apartment also has a working gas fireplace. Email to set up a showing time.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13956 Vanowen Street have any available units?
13956 Vanowen Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13956 Vanowen Street have?
Some of 13956 Vanowen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13956 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
13956 Vanowen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13956 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13956 Vanowen Street is pet friendly.
Does 13956 Vanowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 13956 Vanowen Street does offer parking.
Does 13956 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13956 Vanowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13956 Vanowen Street have a pool?
Yes, 13956 Vanowen Street has a pool.
Does 13956 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 13956 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13956 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13956 Vanowen Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13956 Vanowen Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity