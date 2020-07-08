All apartments in Los Angeles
13934 Vanowen St.
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

13934 Vanowen St.

13934 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Location

13934 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled and Spacious 2Bed/1Bath - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House.
Located in Van Nuys, offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!

This spacious unit has been completely remodel.
This two bedroom home has lots of Closet Space, Wood Inspired Floors, Quartz Counter Top, Water/Dryer Hookups, Central AC/Heat, Parking and Yard.

Our location is convenient to all major freeways and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture of adjacent Noho Arts District has to offer.

Call/Text today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-860-3939

We are MaxWell Property Management Group

Apply Now: https://www.maxwellpropertymanagementgroup.com/rental-listings

(RLNE5729910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13934 Vanowen St. have any available units?
13934 Vanowen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13934 Vanowen St. have?
Some of 13934 Vanowen St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13934 Vanowen St. currently offering any rent specials?
13934 Vanowen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13934 Vanowen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13934 Vanowen St. is pet friendly.
Does 13934 Vanowen St. offer parking?
Yes, 13934 Vanowen St. offers parking.
Does 13934 Vanowen St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13934 Vanowen St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13934 Vanowen St. have a pool?
No, 13934 Vanowen St. does not have a pool.
Does 13934 Vanowen St. have accessible units?
No, 13934 Vanowen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13934 Vanowen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13934 Vanowen St. does not have units with dishwashers.

