13934 Vanowen St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled and Spacious 2Bed/1Bath - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House.

Located in Van Nuys, offers a unique living experience, minutes away from Burbank Airport, Glendale and Downtown Los Angeles!



This spacious unit has been completely remodel.

This two bedroom home has lots of Closet Space, Wood Inspired Floors, Quartz Counter Top, Water/Dryer Hookups, Central AC/Heat, Parking and Yard.



Our location is convenient to all major freeways and public transportation, not to mention the charm and culture of adjacent Noho Arts District has to offer.



Call/Text today to schedule an appointment with Felipe! 818-860-3939



We are MaxWell Property Management Group



Apply Now: https://www.maxwellpropertymanagementgroup.com/rental-listings



(RLNE5729910)