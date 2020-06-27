All apartments in Los Angeles
13922 Sayre St

13922 Sayre Street · No Longer Available
Location

13922 Sayre Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Will NOT LAST! 2 bedroom! - Property Id: 140935

OPEN HOUSE
MTF - 5:30pm to 7:30pm
WTh - 8am to 10am
Wed 11/20 - 4pm to 6pm (CANCELLED)

*FREE CREDIT CHECK*

Sayre Apartments is located in the heart of Sylmar and it has been recently renovated with upgrades galore! This community is walking distance to several parks including Sylmar Park, Glenoaks Park and Layne Park. We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience including on-site manager, on-site laundry room, pool, central HVAC, parking space and paid utilities (trash, water and water heating). These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!

Requirements
- 600+ credit score, no outstanding debt
- Household income of 2.5x asking rent
- Proof of income (two current consecutive months of pay stubs, three months of bank statements or recent taxes)
- Two year residency screening
- One year employment
- Subsidies not accepted

*Pictures are for reference only*

Please contact the Marisela at (323) 519-8108 for more information.

Ironwood Management
(818) 789-5550
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140935p
Property Id 140935

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13922 Sayre St have any available units?
13922 Sayre St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13922 Sayre St have?
Some of 13922 Sayre St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13922 Sayre St currently offering any rent specials?
13922 Sayre St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13922 Sayre St pet-friendly?
No, 13922 Sayre St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13922 Sayre St offer parking?
Yes, 13922 Sayre St offers parking.
Does 13922 Sayre St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13922 Sayre St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13922 Sayre St have a pool?
Yes, 13922 Sayre St has a pool.
Does 13922 Sayre St have accessible units?
No, 13922 Sayre St does not have accessible units.
Does 13922 Sayre St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13922 Sayre St does not have units with dishwashers.
