13922 Sayre St

Will NOT LAST! 2 bedroom! - Property Id: 140935



MTF - 5:30pm to 7:30pm

WTh - 8am to 10am

Wed 11/20 - 4pm to 6pm (CANCELLED)



*FREE CREDIT CHECK*



Sayre Apartments is located in the heart of Sylmar and it has been recently renovated with upgrades galore! This community is walking distance to several parks including Sylmar Park, Glenoaks Park and Layne Park. We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience including on-site manager, on-site laundry room, pool, central HVAC, parking space and paid utilities (trash, water and water heating). These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!



Requirements

- 600+ credit score, no outstanding debt

- Household income of 2.5x asking rent

- Proof of income (two current consecutive months of pay stubs, three months of bank statements or recent taxes)

- Two year residency screening

- One year employment

- Subsidies not accepted



*Pictures are for reference only*



Please contact the Marisela at (323) 519-8108 for more information.



Ironwood Management

(818) 789-5550

No Pets Allowed



