Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13820 Victory Blvd

13820 W Victory Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13820 W Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Gorgeous pristine upscale newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Bright open spacious floor plan with plenty of natural light. This unit comes with all new fridge, dishwasher & oven/stove. Brand new upper and lower cabinets w/ granite counter tops. Central air & heat, new carpet,ceramic tile. Paint and fixtures. Gated and secure building, sparkling clean swimming pool and patio area. Nice private balcony. Secured carport parking space for 1 car. Prime van nuys location, border of sherman oaks. Walking distance to stores and resturaunts. To make an schedule to view it
call me 3108008070
thank you

(RLNE3800202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13820 Victory Blvd have any available units?
13820 Victory Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13820 Victory Blvd have?
Some of 13820 Victory Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13820 Victory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13820 Victory Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13820 Victory Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 13820 Victory Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13820 Victory Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 13820 Victory Blvd offers parking.
Does 13820 Victory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13820 Victory Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13820 Victory Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 13820 Victory Blvd has a pool.
Does 13820 Victory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 13820 Victory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 13820 Victory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13820 Victory Blvd has units with dishwashers.
