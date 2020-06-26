All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

13816 Bessemer Street

13816 Bessemer Street · No Longer Available
Location

13816 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully upgraded home located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Valley Glen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13816 Bessemer Street have any available units?
13816 Bessemer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13816 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
13816 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13816 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
No, 13816 Bessemer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13816 Bessemer Street offer parking?
No, 13816 Bessemer Street does not offer parking.
Does 13816 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13816 Bessemer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13816 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 13816 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 13816 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 13816 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13816 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13816 Bessemer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13816 Bessemer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13816 Bessemer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
