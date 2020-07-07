All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 138 N Hoover St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
138 N Hoover St
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

138 N Hoover St

138 North Hoover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

138 North Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f08a63085 ---- Centrally Located, Hidden Gem! - PARKING included - On-Site Laundry Apartment Features: - Single/ Studio - Kitchenette (stove top/ mini fridge) - New Floors - Freshly Painted - Upper Unit - PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent to be approved without conditions; - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - All qualification details and rental information is listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 N Hoover St have any available units?
138 N Hoover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 N Hoover St have?
Some of 138 N Hoover St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 N Hoover St currently offering any rent specials?
138 N Hoover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 N Hoover St pet-friendly?
No, 138 N Hoover St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 138 N Hoover St offer parking?
Yes, 138 N Hoover St offers parking.
Does 138 N Hoover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 N Hoover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 N Hoover St have a pool?
No, 138 N Hoover St does not have a pool.
Does 138 N Hoover St have accessible units?
No, 138 N Hoover St does not have accessible units.
Does 138 N Hoover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 N Hoover St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College