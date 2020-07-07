138 N Hoover St

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f08a63085 ---- Centrally Located, Hidden Gem! - PARKING included - On-Site Laundry Apartment Features: - Single/ Studio - Kitchenette (stove top/ mini fridge) - New Floors - Freshly Painted - Upper Unit - PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! Some Qualifying Information: - Income: Must be at least 2.5x advertised rent to be approved without conditions; - Credit Score: 600-650, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. - All qualification details and rental information is listed in our Rental Policy when applying for your new home. Please ask us about our animal policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*