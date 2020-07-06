Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13757 ST VANOWEN
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13757 ST VANOWEN
13757 Vanowen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13757 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13757 ST VANOWEN have any available units?
13757 ST VANOWEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13757 ST VANOWEN currently offering any rent specials?
13757 ST VANOWEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13757 ST VANOWEN pet-friendly?
No, 13757 ST VANOWEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13757 ST VANOWEN offer parking?
No, 13757 ST VANOWEN does not offer parking.
Does 13757 ST VANOWEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13757 ST VANOWEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13757 ST VANOWEN have a pool?
No, 13757 ST VANOWEN does not have a pool.
Does 13757 ST VANOWEN have accessible units?
No, 13757 ST VANOWEN does not have accessible units.
Does 13757 ST VANOWEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13757 ST VANOWEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13757 ST VANOWEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13757 ST VANOWEN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
