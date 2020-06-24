1374 W 35TH PL

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4B2B house near USC - Property Id: 226055



One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)

Rent: $4,000 (Utility not included); $4,400 (Utility included)

Tripalink U-Living located on the west side of the USC campus within the free Lyft area. It is a classic style house with a warm interior decoration style.

Amenities:

? 5-minute ride to USC. Tenants can walk to the Viterbi School of Engineering in 20 minutes

? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area

? Utilities included (water, electricity, and internet); WiFi internet included; AC included

? Enough living space and one walk-in closet in each bedroom

? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen (oven, microwave, refrigerator), a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom

? In Unit Washer/Dryer

? Street Parking Services

? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)

? Brand-new bedding essentials

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226055

Property Id 226055



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5573789)