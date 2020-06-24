All apartments in Los Angeles
1374 W 35TH PL

1374 West 35th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1374 West 35th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4B2B house near USC - Property Id: 226055

One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Rent: $4,000 (Utility not included); $4,400 (Utility included)
Tripalink U-Living located on the west side of the USC campus within the free Lyft area. It is a classic style house with a warm interior decoration style.
Amenities:
? 5-minute ride to USC. Tenants can walk to the Viterbi School of Engineering in 20 minutes
? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area
? Utilities included (water, electricity, and internet); WiFi internet included; AC included
? Enough living space and one walk-in closet in each bedroom
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen (oven, microwave, refrigerator), a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? In Unit Washer/Dryer
? Street Parking Services
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)
? Brand-new bedding essentials
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226055
Property Id 226055

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 W 35TH PL have any available units?
1374 W 35TH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1374 W 35TH PL have?
Some of 1374 W 35TH PL's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 W 35TH PL currently offering any rent specials?
1374 W 35TH PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 W 35TH PL pet-friendly?
No, 1374 W 35TH PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1374 W 35TH PL offer parking?
No, 1374 W 35TH PL does not offer parking.
Does 1374 W 35TH PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1374 W 35TH PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 W 35TH PL have a pool?
No, 1374 W 35TH PL does not have a pool.
Does 1374 W 35TH PL have accessible units?
No, 1374 W 35TH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 W 35TH PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1374 W 35TH PL has units with dishwashers.

