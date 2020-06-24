1374 W 35TH PL

Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4B2B house near USC - Property Id: 226055
One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Rent: $4,000 (Utility not included); $4,400 (Utility included)
Tripalink U-Living located on the west side of the USC campus within the free Lyft area. It is a classic style house with a warm interior decoration style.
Amenities:
? 5-minute ride to USC. Tenants can walk to the Viterbi School of Engineering in 20 minutes
? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area
? Utilities included (water, electricity, and internet); WiFi internet included; AC included
? Enough living space and one walk-in closet in each bedroom
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen (oven, microwave, refrigerator), a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? In Unit Washer/Dryer
? Street Parking Services
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)
? Brand-new bedding essentials
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226055
Property Id 226055
No Pets Allowed
