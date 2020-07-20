All apartments in Los Angeles
13737 Linfield Ave
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM

13737 Linfield Ave

13737 Linfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13737 Linfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio space,
Happy living space perfect for a single person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13737 Linfield Ave have any available units?
13737 Linfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13737 Linfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13737 Linfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13737 Linfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13737 Linfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13737 Linfield Ave offer parking?
No, 13737 Linfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13737 Linfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13737 Linfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13737 Linfield Ave have a pool?
No, 13737 Linfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13737 Linfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 13737 Linfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13737 Linfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13737 Linfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13737 Linfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13737 Linfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
