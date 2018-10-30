Rent Calculator
13720 Leadwell Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:20 PM
13720 Leadwell Street
13720 Leadwell Street
13720 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Great Remodled family home with new Cabinaters, bath and flooring
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 13720 Leadwell Street have any available units?
13720 Leadwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13720 Leadwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
13720 Leadwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13720 Leadwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 13720 Leadwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13720 Leadwell Street offer parking?
No, 13720 Leadwell Street does not offer parking.
Does 13720 Leadwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13720 Leadwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13720 Leadwell Street have a pool?
No, 13720 Leadwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 13720 Leadwell Street have accessible units?
No, 13720 Leadwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13720 Leadwell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13720 Leadwell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13720 Leadwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13720 Leadwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
