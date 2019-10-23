Rent Calculator
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:21 PM
1 of 26
13611 VANOWEN Street
13611 Vanowen St
·
No Longer Available
Location
13611 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have any available units?
13611 VANOWEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13611 VANOWEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
13611 VANOWEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13611 VANOWEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street offer parking?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not offer parking.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have a pool?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have accessible units?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
