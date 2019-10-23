All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13611 VANOWEN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13611 VANOWEN Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:21 PM

13611 VANOWEN Street

13611 Vanowen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13611 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have any available units?
13611 VANOWEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13611 VANOWEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
13611 VANOWEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13611 VANOWEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street offer parking?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not offer parking.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have a pool?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have accessible units?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13611 VANOWEN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13611 VANOWEN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College