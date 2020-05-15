All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13610 Polk Street

13610 Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

13610 Polk Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13610 Polk Street have any available units?
13610 Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13610 Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
13610 Polk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13610 Polk Street pet-friendly?
No, 13610 Polk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13610 Polk Street offer parking?
No, 13610 Polk Street does not offer parking.
Does 13610 Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13610 Polk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13610 Polk Street have a pool?
No, 13610 Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 13610 Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 13610 Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13610 Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13610 Polk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13610 Polk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13610 Polk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
