All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13603 Marina Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13603 Marina Pointe Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:48 AM

13603 Marina Pointe Drive

13603 Marina Pointe Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
800 Sqft 1 Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Marina Del Rey for Sublet - Minimum 3 months Sublet. Available March 15th.

Walking distance to Ralphs grocery store across the street, Trader Joes as well as many restaurants, banks, Amazon store, CVS, shopping centers, Dog Park and Marina del Rey Beach.

The Building has a newly renovated 24-Hour Gym, Swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ stands, Nightly Security Guards and Gated Parking.

The apartment is 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 800 sqft fully furnished faces the west, getting tones of sun light and includes:

Smart TV, Queen size Bed, Convertible Couch, Queen size Air Matress, Walking closet, Washing Machine and Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Coffee maker, Ironing board, Vacuum cleaner, lots of pots and pans for cooking, 1 indoor gated parking space and much more.

Sublet this beautiful place for a minimum of 3 months or longer.

12 Month Lease: $3350/Month
3 - 6 Month Lease: $3550/Month
3 Month Lease: $3650/Month

Rent includes High Speed Internet, Trash & Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13603 Marina Pointe Drive have any available units?
13603 Marina Pointe Drive has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13603 Marina Pointe Drive have?
Some of 13603 Marina Pointe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13603 Marina Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13603 Marina Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13603 Marina Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13603 Marina Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13603 Marina Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13603 Marina Pointe Drive does offer parking.
Does 13603 Marina Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13603 Marina Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13603 Marina Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13603 Marina Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 13603 Marina Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 13603 Marina Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13603 Marina Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13603 Marina Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13603 Marina Pointe Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity