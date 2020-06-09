13603 Marina Pointe Drive

Amenities

800 Sqft 1 Bedroom Apartment in the heart of Marina Del Rey for Sublet - Minimum 3 months Sublet. Available March 15th.



Walking distance to Ralphs grocery store across the street, Trader Joes as well as many restaurants, banks, Amazon store, CVS, shopping centers, Dog Park and Marina del Rey Beach.



The Building has a newly renovated 24-Hour Gym, Swimming pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ stands, Nightly Security Guards and Gated Parking.



The apartment is 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 800 sqft fully furnished faces the west, getting tones of sun light and includes:



Smart TV, Queen size Bed, Convertible Couch, Queen size Air Matress, Walking closet, Washing Machine and Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Coffee maker, Ironing board, Vacuum cleaner, lots of pots and pans for cooking, 1 indoor gated parking space and much more.



Sublet this beautiful place for a minimum of 3 months or longer.



12 Month Lease: $3350/Month

3 - 6 Month Lease: $3550/Month

3 Month Lease: $3650/Month



Rent includes High Speed Internet, Trash & Water.