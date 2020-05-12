Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13600 Marina Pointe Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13600 Marina Pointe Drive
13600 Marina Pointe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13600 Marina Pointe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13600 Marina Pointe Drive have any available units?
13600 Marina Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13600 Marina Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13600 Marina Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13600 Marina Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13600 Marina Pointe Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13600 Marina Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 13600 Marina Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13600 Marina Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13600 Marina Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13600 Marina Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 13600 Marina Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13600 Marina Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 13600 Marina Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13600 Marina Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13600 Marina Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13600 Marina Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13600 Marina Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
