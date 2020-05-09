1360 North ALTA VISTA

Amenities

Absolutely CHARMING Hollywood townhouse in a beautiful 4 unit 1937 art deco apartment building. Large two bedroom 1.5 baths Recently remodeled including full modernization of kitchen, bathroom, and in-unit laundry room. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer included. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Private patio with lush landscaping. Covered balcony off large master bedroom. Great location; Supermarkets, restaurants, nightclubs, transit station within walking distance. One secure covered garage parking space included.