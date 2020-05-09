All apartments in Los Angeles
1360 North ALTA VISTA

1360 North Alta Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1360 North Alta Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely CHARMING Hollywood townhouse in a beautiful 4 unit 1937 art deco apartment building. Large two bedroom 1.5 baths Recently remodeled including full modernization of kitchen, bathroom, and in-unit laundry room. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer included. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Private patio with lush landscaping. Covered balcony off large master bedroom. Great location; Supermarkets, restaurants, nightclubs, transit station within walking distance. One secure covered garage parking space included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 North ALTA VISTA have any available units?
1360 North ALTA VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 North ALTA VISTA have?
Some of 1360 North ALTA VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 North ALTA VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
1360 North ALTA VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 North ALTA VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 1360 North ALTA VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1360 North ALTA VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 1360 North ALTA VISTA offers parking.
Does 1360 North ALTA VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 North ALTA VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 North ALTA VISTA have a pool?
No, 1360 North ALTA VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 1360 North ALTA VISTA have accessible units?
No, 1360 North ALTA VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 North ALTA VISTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 North ALTA VISTA has units with dishwashers.
