Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1357 N citrus ave Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1357 N citrus ave Avenue
1357 North Citrus Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1357 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1357 N citrus ave Avenue have any available units?
1357 N citrus ave Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1357 N citrus ave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1357 N citrus ave Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 N citrus ave Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1357 N citrus ave Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1357 N citrus ave Avenue offer parking?
No, 1357 N citrus ave Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1357 N citrus ave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1357 N citrus ave Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 N citrus ave Avenue have a pool?
No, 1357 N citrus ave Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1357 N citrus ave Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1357 N citrus ave Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 N citrus ave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 N citrus ave Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 N citrus ave Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 N citrus ave Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
