Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13535 ST BESSEMER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13535 ST BESSEMER
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13535 ST BESSEMER
13535 Bessemer Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13535 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13535 ST BESSEMER have any available units?
13535 ST BESSEMER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13535 ST BESSEMER currently offering any rent specials?
13535 ST BESSEMER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13535 ST BESSEMER pet-friendly?
No, 13535 ST BESSEMER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13535 ST BESSEMER offer parking?
Yes, 13535 ST BESSEMER offers parking.
Does 13535 ST BESSEMER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13535 ST BESSEMER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13535 ST BESSEMER have a pool?
No, 13535 ST BESSEMER does not have a pool.
Does 13535 ST BESSEMER have accessible units?
No, 13535 ST BESSEMER does not have accessible units.
Does 13535 ST BESSEMER have units with dishwashers?
No, 13535 ST BESSEMER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13535 ST BESSEMER have units with air conditioning?
No, 13535 ST BESSEMER does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College