1353 Martel Avenue
1353 Martel Avenue

1353 North Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1353 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
sauna
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
sauna
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,250* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,790* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,390* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,490* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this cheery Hollywood furnished two-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and sophisticated living room with great balcony views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX67)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this two-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living.

Sleeping Arrangements

King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

King Bed, 70.8in/180cm
Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-In-Building Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Rooftop Pool
-Gym
-Sauna/Steam Room
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in LAs most famous neighborhood, this Hollywood furnished apartment is an inviting place for everyone who is looking for a stars tour on and off the Walk of Fame. The list of things to do in Hollywood is endless. From fancier restaurants on Hollywood Boulevard to the hippest clubs on Sunset Boulevard, the area promises an unforgettable time. Take a tour of the most popular music venues, including the Hollywood Palladium and the Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars. Among the highlights dont miss Paramount Pictures to explore over a century of Hollywood history and witness more in the making at the Studio.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Martel Avenue have any available units?
1353 Martel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 Martel Avenue have?
Some of 1353 Martel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1353 Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1353 Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 1353 Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Martel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Martel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1353 Martel Avenue has a pool.
Does 1353 Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1353 Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Martel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

