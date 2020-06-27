Rent Calculator
1351 W 13th Street
1351 W 13th Street
1351 West 13th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1351 West 13th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1351 W 13th Street have any available units?
1351 W 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1351 W 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1351 W 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 W 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1351 W 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1351 W 13th Street offer parking?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have a pool?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
