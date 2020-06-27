All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1351 W 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1351 W 13th Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

1351 W 13th Street

1351 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1351 West 13th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 W 13th Street have any available units?
1351 W 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1351 W 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1351 W 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 W 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1351 W 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1351 W 13th Street offer parking?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have a pool?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 W 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1351 W 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College