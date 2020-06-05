All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1350 South CURSON Avenue

1350 S Curson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1350 S Curson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Bev. Hills adjacent.Completely remodeled gorgeous Spanish home,jetted tub, hardwood floors in all bedrooms, hall, living & dining rooms, tile in baths & kitchen; Brand new kitchen bright and light with breakfast nook, with quartz counters, S.S. appliances,laundry room with brand new washer/dryer, beautiful lush tropical landscaping, fenced private and gated back yard with water feature. Parking in driveway. (master suite with it's own bathroom and walk in closet). Wonderful, sought after Wilshire Vista neighborhood, walk to restaurants, coffee shops, etc. So very Centrally located..... Within 5 to 10 minutes of Beverly Hills, 10 to 15 minutes of W. Hollywood, down town Los Angeles, Culver City, LAX airport, Hancock Park, Korea Town, and much more! Separate newly built single unit in the garage with kitchen, full bath with tub/shower, stack-able washer/dryer, wood floors, A/C and heat and more. Great to use as office, guest house, Nany's quarters,or rent out as vacation home, Airbnb ok!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 South CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1350 South CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 South CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1350 South CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 South CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1350 South CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 South CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1350 South CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1350 South CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1350 South CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1350 South CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 South CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 South CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1350 South CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1350 South CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1350 South CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 South CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 South CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
