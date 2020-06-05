1350 South CURSON Avenue

Amenities

Bev. Hills adjacent.Completely remodeled gorgeous Spanish home,jetted tub, hardwood floors in all bedrooms, hall, living & dining rooms, tile in baths & kitchen; Brand new kitchen bright and light with breakfast nook, with quartz counters, S.S. appliances,laundry room with brand new washer/dryer, beautiful lush tropical landscaping, fenced private and gated back yard with water feature. Parking in driveway. (master suite with it's own bathroom and walk in closet). Wonderful, sought after Wilshire Vista neighborhood, walk to restaurants, coffee shops, etc. So very Centrally located..... Within 5 to 10 minutes of Beverly Hills, 10 to 15 minutes of W. Hollywood, down town Los Angeles, Culver City, LAX airport, Hancock Park, Korea Town, and much more! Separate newly built single unit in the garage with kitchen, full bath with tub/shower, stack-able washer/dryer, wood floors, A/C and heat and more. Great to use as office, guest house, Nany's quarters,or rent out as vacation home, Airbnb ok!!