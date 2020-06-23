1350 ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 1350 Roxbury Dr! Built in 2017 and located adjacent to Beverly Hills, this penthouse is contemporary in design,. This large and exquisitely detailed 4/bedroom-2.5/bath home features a living room with wood floors, gas fireplace and an oversize balcony. The kitchen is appointed with Caesar Stone countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator and large breakfast bar. The master suite has a dual walk in closets, a bath with double sinks and a large oversize shower with separate soaking tub. This penthouse includes a private roof patio and 3 parking spaces.