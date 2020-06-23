All apartments in Los Angeles
1350 ROXBURY Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

1350 ROXBURY Drive

1350 South Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1350 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 1350 Roxbury Dr! Built in 2017 and located adjacent to Beverly Hills, this penthouse is contemporary in design,. This large and exquisitely detailed 4/bedroom-2.5/bath home features a living room with wood floors, gas fireplace and an oversize balcony. The kitchen is appointed with Caesar Stone countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator and large breakfast bar. The master suite has a dual walk in closets, a bath with double sinks and a large oversize shower with separate soaking tub. This penthouse includes a private roof patio and 3 parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
1350 ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 1350 ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1350 ROXBURY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1350 ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1350 ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1350 ROXBURY Drive does offer parking.
Does 1350 ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 1350 ROXBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1350 ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1350 ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
