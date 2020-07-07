1350 North Citrus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Upper Corner 1BR tons of natural light with Huge Kitchen + Brand New Carpet and Fresh Paint with on-site parking in Prime Hollywood. Tons of closet space. Upper corner front of the building. Must see in person to appreciate. If moving from other major market like SF, Seattle, San Diego, OC, Portland, Denver, New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, or Phoenix, this is a very central location.



Local Employers:



WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



- MASSIVE KITCHEN

- TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT

- MASSIVE BEDROOM

- LARGE CLOSETS



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for immediate response)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1350-n-citrus-ave-los-angeles-ca-90028-usa/5177166a-32fd-4561-9688-86ca48ab5af8



(RLNE5423350)