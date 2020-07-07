All apartments in Los Angeles
1350 North Citrus Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

1350 North Citrus Avenue

1350 North Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1350 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Upper Corner 1BR tons of natural light with Huge Kitchen + Brand New Carpet and Fresh Paint with on-site parking in Prime Hollywood. Tons of closet space. Upper corner front of the building. Must see in person to appreciate. If moving from other major market like SF, Seattle, San Diego, OC, Portland, Denver, New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, or Phoenix, this is a very central location.

Local Employers:

WeWork, SnapChat, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

- MASSIVE KITCHEN
- TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT
- MASSIVE BEDROOM
- LARGE CLOSETS

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for immediate response)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1350-n-citrus-ave-los-angeles-ca-90028-usa/5177166a-32fd-4561-9688-86ca48ab5af8

(RLNE5423350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 North Citrus Avenue have any available units?
1350 North Citrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 North Citrus Avenue have?
Some of 1350 North Citrus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 North Citrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1350 North Citrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 North Citrus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 North Citrus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1350 North Citrus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1350 North Citrus Avenue offers parking.
Does 1350 North Citrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 North Citrus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 North Citrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 1350 North Citrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1350 North Citrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1350 North Citrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 North Citrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 North Citrus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

