Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

13488 Maxella Avenue

13488 Maxella Avenue
Location

13488 Maxella Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,480* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,980* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,360* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,580/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Marina Del Rey apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this airy Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, charming living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX267)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Entering this unique Marina del Rey apartment, you will be joining a community in LAs largest man-made harbor. Two of the areas top attractions are Fishermans Village, comprising of brightly painted wooden buildings and Burton Chace Park, the largest public park in Marina del Rey, offering a range of events. Hop on the Catalina ferry that goes to Catalina Island and enjoy a day trip away from it all. Only 15 minutes from LAX airport and Santa Monica, with several free and low-cost transportation options, anyone can enjoy the beauties of this Los Angeles coastal community. Venice Beach is also right up the road if you want to take a dip in the ocean!

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13488 Maxella Avenue have any available units?
13488 Maxella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13488 Maxella Avenue have?
Some of 13488 Maxella Avenue's amenities include parking, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13488 Maxella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13488 Maxella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13488 Maxella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13488 Maxella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13488 Maxella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13488 Maxella Avenue offers parking.
Does 13488 Maxella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13488 Maxella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13488 Maxella Avenue have a pool?
No, 13488 Maxella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13488 Maxella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13488 Maxella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13488 Maxella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13488 Maxella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

