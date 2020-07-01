13488 Maxella Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range Property Amenities elevator gym parking

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,480* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,980* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,360* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,580/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Marina Del Rey apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this airy Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, charming living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX267)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



Entering this unique Marina del Rey apartment, you will be joining a community in LAs largest man-made harbor. Two of the areas top attractions are Fishermans Village, comprising of brightly painted wooden buildings and Burton Chace Park, the largest public park in Marina del Rey, offering a range of events. Hop on the Catalina ferry that goes to Catalina Island and enjoy a day trip away from it all. Only 15 minutes from LAX airport and Santa Monica, with several free and low-cost transportation options, anyone can enjoy the beauties of this Los Angeles coastal community. Venice Beach is also right up the road if you want to take a dip in the ocean!



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.