Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:52 PM

1348 N Vista St 6

1348 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1348 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
West Hollywood Vista - Furnished 1Bedroom Balcony - Property Id: 169950

This large 1 Bedroom apartment is super bright and sunny. Located on 2nd floor it has a private balcony with a view. The kitchen has been thoroughly remodeled with new cabinets and appliances, which include a dishwasher, a gas stove, and a stainless steel range hood.

The apartment comes fully furnished and also includes a 40' flatscreen TV, a queen-sized bed, a full-size couch. There are a ton of things to do in Hollywood, Melrose, Downtown or Universal Studios. There are several night clubs and bars on Cahuenga Street in Hollywood which is about 2 miles away, or take a short stroll down to Santa Monica and have your choice of restaurants. There are great Thai, Italian, Japanese, Russian or American restaurants all within walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169950p
Property Id 169950

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5245596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 N Vista St 6 have any available units?
1348 N Vista St 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 N Vista St 6 have?
Some of 1348 N Vista St 6's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 N Vista St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1348 N Vista St 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 N Vista St 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1348 N Vista St 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1348 N Vista St 6 offer parking?
No, 1348 N Vista St 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1348 N Vista St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 N Vista St 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 N Vista St 6 have a pool?
No, 1348 N Vista St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1348 N Vista St 6 have accessible units?
No, 1348 N Vista St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 N Vista St 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 N Vista St 6 has units with dishwashers.

