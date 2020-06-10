1348 N Vista St 6

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

West Hollywood Vista - Furnished 1Bedroom Balcony - Property Id: 169950



This large 1 Bedroom apartment is super bright and sunny. Located on 2nd floor it has a private balcony with a view. The kitchen has been thoroughly remodeled with new cabinets and appliances, which include a dishwasher, a gas stove, and a stainless steel range hood.



The apartment comes fully furnished and also includes a 40' flatscreen TV, a queen-sized bed, a full-size couch. There are a ton of things to do in Hollywood, Melrose, Downtown or Universal Studios. There are several night clubs and bars on Cahuenga Street in Hollywood which is about 2 miles away, or take a short stroll down to Santa Monica and have your choice of restaurants. There are great Thai, Italian, Japanese, Russian or American restaurants all within walking distance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169950p

Property Id 169950



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245596)