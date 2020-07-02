Rent Calculator
1347 S RIMPAU
1347 South Rimpau Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
1347 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have any available units?
1347 S RIMPAU doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1347 S RIMPAU currently offering any rent specials?
1347 S RIMPAU is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 S RIMPAU pet-friendly?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU offer parking?
Yes, 1347 S RIMPAU offers parking.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have a pool?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not have a pool.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have accessible units?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not have units with air conditioning.
