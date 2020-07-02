All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

1347 S RIMPAU

1347 South Rimpau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1347 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 S RIMPAU have any available units?
1347 S RIMPAU doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1347 S RIMPAU currently offering any rent specials?
1347 S RIMPAU is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 S RIMPAU pet-friendly?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU offer parking?
Yes, 1347 S RIMPAU offers parking.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have a pool?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not have a pool.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have accessible units?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 S RIMPAU have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 S RIMPAU does not have units with air conditioning.

