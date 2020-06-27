Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 2:39 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue
1347 North Mansfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1347 North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath with furniture Best locations Between Sunset Blvd and Fountain Ave. Very quite building with backyard area for a pleasant time
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College