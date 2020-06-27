All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 10 2019 at 2:39 PM

1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue

1347 North Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1347 North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath with furniture Best locations Between Sunset Blvd and Fountain Ave. Very quite building with backyard area for a pleasant time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
