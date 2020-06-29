Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13451 ST FRIAR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13451 ST FRIAR
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13451 ST FRIAR
13451 Friar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13451 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have any available units?
13451 ST FRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 13451 ST FRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
13451 ST FRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13451 ST FRIAR pet-friendly?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR offer parking?
Yes, 13451 ST FRIAR offers parking.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have a pool?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have accessible units?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College