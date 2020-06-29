All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

13451 ST FRIAR

13451 Friar Street · No Longer Available
Location

13451 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13451 ST FRIAR have any available units?
13451 ST FRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13451 ST FRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
13451 ST FRIAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13451 ST FRIAR pet-friendly?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR offer parking?
Yes, 13451 ST FRIAR offers parking.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have a pool?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have accessible units?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13451 ST FRIAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13451 ST FRIAR does not have units with air conditioning.

