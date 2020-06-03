All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1344 North WETHERLY Drive

1344 North Wetherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1344 North Wetherly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
This private and tranquil retreat sits just above the Sunset Strip in the Bird Streets and can be leased furnished or unfurnished for short or long term. Enter through the double doors and arrive at the picturesque center courtyard that features a pool and spa with complete privacy. This property features spacious, dual master bedrooms with updated bathrooms, a third bedroom with private entrance, large den, ample storage, and hardwood floors. Filled with character and charm, this home has been meticulously maintained and includes all new electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning. Surrounded by lush landscaping and potted plants, this property feels like a magical escape in the middle of the city. Conveniently located north of Sunset near the cul-de-sac on Wetherly Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 North WETHERLY Drive have any available units?
1344 North WETHERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 North WETHERLY Drive have?
Some of 1344 North WETHERLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 North WETHERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1344 North WETHERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 North WETHERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1344 North WETHERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1344 North WETHERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1344 North WETHERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1344 North WETHERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 North WETHERLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 North WETHERLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1344 North WETHERLY Drive has a pool.
Does 1344 North WETHERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1344 North WETHERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 North WETHERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 North WETHERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
