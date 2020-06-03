1344 North WETHERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

This private and tranquil retreat sits just above the Sunset Strip in the Bird Streets and can be leased furnished or unfurnished for short or long term. Enter through the double doors and arrive at the picturesque center courtyard that features a pool and spa with complete privacy. This property features spacious, dual master bedrooms with updated bathrooms, a third bedroom with private entrance, large den, ample storage, and hardwood floors. Filled with character and charm, this home has been meticulously maintained and includes all new electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning. Surrounded by lush landscaping and potted plants, this property feels like a magical escape in the middle of the city. Conveniently located north of Sunset near the cul-de-sac on Wetherly Drive.