Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave

1343 North Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1343 North Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Big 1 Bedroom apartment, has lots of closets in safe side of Hollywood Brand new heater Lots of closets Brand new wood floor Building parking so no need to worry about street parking Shared building laundry room

(RLNE5507517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave have any available units?
1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave offers parking.
Does 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave have a pool?
No, 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave have accessible units?
No, 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
