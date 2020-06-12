1343 N Sierra Bonita Ave

1343 North Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Big 1 Bedroom apartment, has lots of closets in safe side of Hollywood Brand new heater Lots of closets Brand new wood floor Building parking so no need to worry about street parking Shared building laundry room
(RLNE5507517)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
