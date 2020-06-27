1341 West 37th Place - 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautifully remodeled unit in the USC Patrol zone includes modern gray wood laminate flooring, updated kitchen with gray cabinetry and quartz countertops. Bathrooms are updated with white subway tile and new cabinets. Unit includes stainless steel stove, refrigerator and micro-hood. Secure motorized gate to parking area; 2 tandem spots available. Security cameras installed on the property.

5 unit building located in the USC Patrol Zone. Automatic gate in the back and security cameras are installed on the exterior.