All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1341 West 37th Place - 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1341 West 37th Place - 101
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

1341 West 37th Place - 101

1341 West 37th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1341 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully remodeled unit in the USC Patrol zone includes modern gray wood laminate flooring, updated kitchen with gray cabinetry and quartz countertops. Bathrooms are updated with white subway tile and new cabinets. Unit includes stainless steel stove, refrigerator and micro-hood. Secure motorized gate to parking area; 2 tandem spots available. Security cameras installed on the property.
5 unit building located in the USC Patrol Zone. Automatic gate in the back and security cameras are installed on the exterior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 West 37th Place - 101 have any available units?
1341 West 37th Place - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 West 37th Place - 101 have?
Some of 1341 West 37th Place - 101's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 West 37th Place - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1341 West 37th Place - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 West 37th Place - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1341 West 37th Place - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1341 West 37th Place - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1341 West 37th Place - 101 offers parking.
Does 1341 West 37th Place - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 West 37th Place - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 West 37th Place - 101 have a pool?
No, 1341 West 37th Place - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1341 West 37th Place - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1341 West 37th Place - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 West 37th Place - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 West 37th Place - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College