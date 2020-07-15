All apartments in Los Angeles
134 S Bonnie Brae St.
134 S Bonnie Brae St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

134 S Bonnie Brae St

134 South Bonnie Brae Street · (206) 222-0868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$999

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,289

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 134 S Bonnie Brae St.

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
Beautifully remodeled Apartment close to Downtown LA, Koreatown, Hollywood, Silverlake, Echo Park. The unit has gorgeous vinyl plank floor with hardwood look and tiled shower walls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 134 S Bonnie Brae St have any available units?
134 S Bonnie Brae St has 2 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 S Bonnie Brae St have?
Some of 134 S Bonnie Brae St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 S Bonnie Brae St currently offering any rent specials?
134 S Bonnie Brae St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 S Bonnie Brae St pet-friendly?
No, 134 S Bonnie Brae St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 134 S Bonnie Brae St offer parking?
Yes, 134 S Bonnie Brae St offers parking.
Does 134 S Bonnie Brae St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 S Bonnie Brae St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 S Bonnie Brae St have a pool?
No, 134 S Bonnie Brae St does not have a pool.
Does 134 S Bonnie Brae St have accessible units?
No, 134 S Bonnie Brae St does not have accessible units.
Does 134 S Bonnie Brae St have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 S Bonnie Brae St does not have units with dishwashers.

