Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:58 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
134 N Bowling Green Way
134 North Bowling Green Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
134 North Bowling Green Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 N Bowling Green Way have any available units?
134 N Bowling Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 134 N Bowling Green Way have?
Some of 134 N Bowling Green Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 134 N Bowling Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
134 N Bowling Green Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 N Bowling Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 134 N Bowling Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 134 N Bowling Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 134 N Bowling Green Way offers parking.
Does 134 N Bowling Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 N Bowling Green Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 N Bowling Green Way have a pool?
No, 134 N Bowling Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 134 N Bowling Green Way have accessible units?
No, 134 N Bowling Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 134 N Bowling Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 N Bowling Green Way has units with dishwashers.
