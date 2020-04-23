All apartments in Los Angeles
1335 Silver Lake Blvd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1335 Silver Lake Blvd

1335 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Cozy Silverlake Retreat - Property Id: 222683

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222683
Property Id 222683

(RLNE5543620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have any available units?
1335 Silver Lake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have?
Some of 1335 Silver Lake Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Silver Lake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Silver Lake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Silver Lake Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd offer parking?
No, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have a pool?
No, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd has units with dishwashers.
