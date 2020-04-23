Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1335 Silver Lake Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1335 Silver Lake Blvd
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1335 Silver Lake Blvd
1335 Silver Lake Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1335 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Cozy Silverlake Retreat - Property Id: 222683
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222683
Property Id 222683
(RLNE5543620)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have any available units?
1335 Silver Lake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have?
Some of 1335 Silver Lake Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1335 Silver Lake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Silver Lake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Silver Lake Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd offer parking?
No, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have a pool?
No, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Silver Lake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Silver Lake Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College