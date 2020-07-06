Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1335 N. Coronada Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1335 N. Coronada Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1335 N. Coronada Street
1335 N Coronado St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1335 N Coronado St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ROOMMATE ADDITION ONLY -
(RLNE5086530)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1335 N. Coronada Street have any available units?
1335 N. Coronada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1335 N. Coronada Street currently offering any rent specials?
1335 N. Coronada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 N. Coronada Street pet-friendly?
No, 1335 N. Coronada Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1335 N. Coronada Street offer parking?
No, 1335 N. Coronada Street does not offer parking.
Does 1335 N. Coronada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 N. Coronada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 N. Coronada Street have a pool?
No, 1335 N. Coronada Street does not have a pool.
Does 1335 N. Coronada Street have accessible units?
No, 1335 N. Coronada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 N. Coronada Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 N. Coronada Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 N. Coronada Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 N. Coronada Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College