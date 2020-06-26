1334 Barry Avenue

Amenities

GREAT West L.A. neighborhood with Quick and Easy access to 405 Freeway, UCLA, Westwood, Brentwood, VA, LAX, Santa Monica, Beaches, Century City and Beverly Hills. TWO BEDROOM + TWO BATH Apartment with Lovely Tree Top Views in LIVING ROOM and BALCONY. Walk to Shops + Cafes. Bright and Sunny Upstairs apartment with double pane Windows with Blinds plus NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT. Newer Cabinets in both Bathrooms, one has Tub with Shower and one has Shower. Spacious Bedrooms have ceiling fans with lights and mirrored sliding doors on Large Closets. Kitchen has Newer Cabinets, Granite counter tops, New Refrigerator, gas Stove and Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal & Microwave. Lease includes Water + trash. Assigned parking for One Car and Storage Cabinet in Carport. Gated Building. Laundry Room in building. NON-SMOKING. Good Current Full Credit Report & FICO Score with Completed Rental Application required. Move in Terms: $2,990 per month for One Year Lease & $2,990 Security Deposit.Contact KATHY PILLONI, REALTOR, CalDRE#:01502023Keller Williams Westlake Village805-208-8532kpilloni @gmail.comhttp://KathyPilloni.com